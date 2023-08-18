“Can’t Stop the Feeling” that *NSYNC will — reportedly — reunite for new ‘Trolls’ sequel

DreamWorks Animation

Is it really going to take an animated movie to get *NSYNC to reunite?

The plot of Trolls Band Together, the latest installment in the Trolls movie franchise, involves Justin Timberlake‘s character, Branch, teaming up with his long-lost brother to reunite their boy band, BroZone.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the other four members of *NSYNC — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — are going to have “surprise roles” in the movie.

And that’s not all: The source claims the five guys will reunite to release a new song together for the movie. If this actually happens, it’ll be their first release since the 2001 single “Girlfriend.”

While the group has reunited in various combinations on and off, they’ve never recorded any new music. The last time all five members performed together was at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, when Justin got the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

On August 9, Justin posted footage on his Instagram Story that showed him vibing in a recording studio with JC. Could that have been part of the recording session for this alleged new song? We’ll just have to wait and see.

