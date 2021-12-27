Cardi B announces her first project for ‘Playboy’

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Three weeks after begin introduced as Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence, Cardi B has announced her first project for the iconic publication.

“Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators,” the “Please Me” wrapper wrote on Instagram.

The Centerfold website is described as “a platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, & sex positivity. The home for the world’s top creators to interact with their fans.” The site features photos of its “founding creators” — who include Playmates, Instagram stars, drag queens and adult film stars — and an invitation to sign up.

When the Grammy-winner’s new position was announced, she said in a statement, ​​“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already—I can’t wait!”

Cardi’s role will include artistic direction for the magazine, digital editorial content, merchandise, expanding the Playboy brand, and more.

