Cardi B drops new Reebok ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ collection

Cardi B is inviting her fans to bring in the New Year while wearing her Reebok metallic apparel and sneaker collection.

Following her ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ line, which was released in August, the Invasion of Privacy rapper dropped her second Reebok collection, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,’ on Wednesday.

Inspired by by the nightlife of Cardi’s New York City hometown, the new collection features a metallic leather sneaker, crops, tights, cargo pants, and a plush fleece robe with Cardi’s signature logo embroidered on the chest.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” the Grammy winner said in a statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The 29-year-old entertainer posted several photos with her sneakers and clothing on Instagram. The full collection is now available on Cardi’s Reebok website.

The launch of the ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ line follows Cardi’s recent announcement of her initial project as Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence. She introduced the Playboy Centerfold website, described as “a platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, & sex positivity. The home for the world’s top creators to interact with their fans.”

