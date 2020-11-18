Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez among 'Billboard' 2020 Women in Music honorees

Jora Frantzis

Cardi B has been named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year, the publication announced on Wednesday.

Cardi will receive her honor at Billboard‘s 15th Annual Women in Music Event, which will stream live December 10 at BillboardWomenInMusic.com. The award is given to an act whose “music, performances, cultural influence and activism has defined the year.”

Jennifer Lopez will receive this year’s Icon Award for her “immeasurable” impact on the music industry and artistic community. Dua Lipa gets the Powerhouse Award, for being the act whose music dominated the conversation, as well as streaming, sales and radio.

Country music icon and entertainer Dolly Parton will be honored with the Hitmaker Award, which recognizes a songwriter whose compositions have “impacted the culture in a crucial way.”

Sister duo Chloe X Halle will receive the Rising Star Award, while Jessie Reyez will be honored with the American Express Impact Award, given to a “female changemaker” in the music industry.

Teyana Taylor will host the ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on December 10.

