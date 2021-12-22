Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million check for his 30th birthday

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Cardi B rapped “I was born to flex…big fat checks” in her 2018 hit “Money.” Now, the Diamond-certified star is literally putting her money where her mouth is: She presented her husband Offset with a $2 million check for his 30th birthday.

Cardi posted an Instagram Story of the Migos rapper joyfully holding an enormous check replica at his birthday party Tuesday night in Los Angeles. She commented, “Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all.” Offset’s birthday was December 14, but they waited a week to celebrate.

On Offset’s birthday, Cardi posted a photo of them snuggling and commented, “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

“I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies,” the “Up” rapper continued. “May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming.”

In October, Offset purchased a sprawling mansion in the Caribbean as an investment-slash-gift for Cardi’s 29th birthday. The couple, who secretly married in 2017, have two children: Kulture, 3 and a 16-week-old baby son.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.