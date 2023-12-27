Cardi B, LL Cool J and more added to ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

dick clark productions

More stars and a new location have been added to the lineup on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing on ABC December 31.

Cardi B will perform poolside from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, while LL COOL J will perform a medley of his hits just before midnight, live from New York’s Times Square.

Plus, a lineup of comedians will be giving commentary throughout the show. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023, while comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will join Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora live in Times Square. Ms. Pat will talk about the things that went on strike in 2023, and Sebastian Maniscalco will discuss pop culture moments of 2023 that “ain’t right.”

As previously reported, other performers who’ll be live on the show from Times Square include Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Jelly Roll and Sabrina Carpenter. In Hollywood, Jeannie Mai will host performances from Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

In addition, Post Malone will perform from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, while NewJeans will perform from South Korea.

The festivities start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.