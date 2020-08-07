Cardi B makes her highly-anticipated return with "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have unleashed their “nasty” collaboration, “WAP.”

The two rap queens teamed up for a scorching hot, twerk-ready banger, produced by Ayo & Keyz, to mark Cardi’s return to music since her 2019 platinum single, “Press.”

To accompany the song, the duo released the Colin Tilley-directed music video for the song, which takes place at a luxurious mansion featuring a water fountain, with two bootylicious statuettes to represent Cardi and Megan.

The video featured cameos from female artists such as Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana from Love & Hip Hop Miami, Kylie Jenner, as well as a breakout dance performance from Normani.

Before the video’s release, Cardi and Megan were live on YouTube discussing their wet collaboration, when Cardi revealed Megan gave her a shot of Tequila just before their first rehearsal for the video.

“We had to break the ice, we had to get comfortable so we can shake [it] comfortably, that’s how you set the tone,” Megan said.

Fans have been patiently waiting to hear more of Cardi’s rambunctious spirit and brave tongue since her record-breaking, gold-certified album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.