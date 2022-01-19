Cardi B pays for burial of victims of fatal New York City fire

ABC

Cardi B grew up in the Bronx in New York City, and she’s giving back to her community following a deadly fire on January 9 that left 17 dead and dozens homeless.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City has partnered with the Grammy winner to cover the burial expenses for each victim of the tragic Bronx fire.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the “I Like It” rapper said in a statement.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” she continued.

Mayor Adams thanked Cardi for her support following the horrific tragedy.

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Adams commented. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has raised more than $2.5 million. Donations can be made online on the fund’s website.

Last week, Fat Joe also partnered with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and hosted a Bronx Relief Special on Instagram Live.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.