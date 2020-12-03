Cardi B, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd top Apple Music's list of the hottest artists

Atlantic Records

Apple Music has released its annual list of the top 100 albums and songs, and Cardi B, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd top 2020’s roster.

Among this year’s Top Songs list was Ricch’s “The Box,” from his debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The song made Apple’s Rap Life playlist, racking up 13.7 million plays worldwide in its debut week.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial was also the most streamed album of the year, with the help of its other hits, “High Fashion”, “Start Wit Me” and “Bacc Seat”

“ROCKSTAR,” Ricch’s collaboration with DaBaby, was also ranked as the fourth most streamed song of the year.

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” had the second most streams so far this past year, but the most listeners. It reached number 1 on Apple Music Top 100 charts in 62 countries and was one of the world’s most listened to tracks of the year.

Elsewhere, Cardi B‘s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, topped the Most Read Lyrics chart; and Tones And I‘s “Dance Monkey” was the most Shazamed song.

By George Costantino

