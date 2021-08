Jora Frantzis

Lizzo has revealed that Cardi B will be featured on her new upcoming single, “Rumors.”



This marks the first time the two have collaborated, but if Cardi’s previous track record of collabs is any indication, it’s sure to be a hit.



Cardi was most recently featured on Normani’s “Wild Side,” and of course scored a summer smash last year with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.



“Rumors” comes out Friday, August 13.

