Carly Rae Jepsen has a new holiday single, but wants you to tell her when to release it

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Halloween is this week, but many music artists are preparing to release a bevy of Christmas music — one of them being “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

The Canadian singer hasn’t broken out the tinsel and holly in the recording studio since she covered Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” in 2015.

Five years later, it looks like she’s ready to change that.

Sharing an adorable throwback photo from her childhood on Monday, where a tiny Carly Rae is posing proudly with her oddly shaped snowman, Jepsen let it be known that she has nothing but egg nog and gingerbread men on the mind.

“Is it Christmas yet? Wrote a little ditty about Xmas vs. reality,” the Grammy nominee teased in the caption before placing the song’s fate in her followers’ hands.

“Should I release it? Let’s have a chat about that Mr. Frosty the Triangle Snowman,” the singer cracked, referencing how her snowman breaks the standard three-snowball mold and looks more like a Christmas tree.

Later, the 34-year-old shared a poll to her Instagram stories, asking her nearly two million followers if she should release the song this year.

Obviously, she received a resounding yes, with nearly 9 out of 10 followers telling her to do it.

It is unknown what Jepsen’s new holiday single is called or when she will release it.

By Megan Stone

