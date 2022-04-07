Carly Rae Jepsen is gearing up for new music

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced she’s back in the recording studio and making new music.

Carly took to Twitter to tease her upcoming project, writing, “X marks the spot,” and shared an ink-drawn map of California. While she chose to include landmarks such as Coachella, the International Banana Museum and the World’s Biggest Dinosaurs, fans were quick to note the golden x crossed over exit 180 on route 10.

Fans in the area took off to see what they’d find at that location and, soon enough, stumbled upon a giant billboard teasing Carly’s return.

The sign reads, “Carly Rae Jepsen, Western Wind” and includes the phone number “213-732-3275.” Calling the number takes you to the singer’s hotline, where fans can sign up to receive text updates from the Grammy nominee and “be the first to know about everything that’s coming this year.”

Carly promised she has “a lot” of news to share. She has since released what fans believe is the official artwork of her upcoming album and captioned it, “first bloom.” Interestingly, the map Carly shared mentioned “Western Wind” and “First Bloom” over some of the landmarks, leading fans to believe the descriptors contain clues about the track list.

The “Good Time” singer’s last album was Dedicated Side B, which she released in May 2020. It is unknown when she’ll drop her new music.

