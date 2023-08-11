Carly Rae Jepsen reveals her dream collaborator is Taylor — but not that one

ABC/Jeffrey Neira

Over the years, Carly Rae Jepsen has worked with a variety of artists, from Owl City and Sia to Bleachers, Rufus Wainwright and Justin Bieber. But she says the artist she’d most like to work with is someone who inspired her to make music.

Asked by ABC’s Good Morning America to name her dream collaborator, Carly Rae said, “I’m scared to say it out loud because he’s just, like, the artist of all artists who I dedicated [my new album] The Loveliest Time to, actually, but James Taylor.”

Before The Loveliest Time was released, Carly Rae explained in an Instagram post how much the legendary singer/songwriter and his music means to her, and quoted a lyric from his song “Secret O’ Life”: “Try not to try too hard/ it’s just a lovely ride.”

But in a dream world, Carly Rae would like to sing a different song with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. “I would just love to sing [his 1971 classic] ‘You Can Close Your Eyes‘ with him one day,” she said. “That’s on my dream list.” She added that she’d also love to collaborate with another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: David Byrne of Talking Heads.

Speaking about her #1 single “Call Me Maybe,” Carly told GMA, “I had no idea that it was going to take off the way it did. I mean, who could predict that?” She added that these days she feels “very fortunate that something connected in that way.”

“I think right now, at least in my set, it represents a sort of, like, nostalgic, happy memory that we get to celebrate together.”

Carly Rae’s current tour will wrap up August 13 with a sold-out show in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.