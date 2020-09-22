Carole Baskin doesn't mind that Lady Gaga made fun of her 'Dancing with the Stars' routine

ABC/Eric McCandless

When Tiger King star Carole Baskin made her ballroom debut on Dancing with the Stars last week, the judges pretty much thought her routine — dancing a Paso Doble to “Eye of the Tiger” — was a cat-tastrophe. Even Lady Gaga had a good laugh over it, but Baskin says she’s thrilled that Gaga even noticed.

As previously reported, Gaga posted a video of her Instagram stories of herself laughing hysterically while watching the animal activist’s routine, but on Tuesday, Baskin told ABC’s Good Morning America that it’s cool with her, cats and kittens.

“That was just so far out of anything I would have ever thought could happen. She’s such an icon and I just admire her so much,” Baskin said of Gaga. “I know that she was laughing about me and making fun of me but I don’t really care, because I think it’s wonderful that she has brought Dancing with the Stars and the fight of the tigers to her fan base.”

“As long as it keeps the cats in the spotlight, I am more than happy for people to make all the rude comments they want,” Baskin added.

Tonight, you can see if Baskin redeems herself, or gets sent home, on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, airing at 8 p.m. ET. Also watch for Backstreet Boy AJ McLean: Going into tonight, he’s in the middle of the pack with a score of 18/30. Let’s see if he can move up the leader board.

By Andrea Dresdale

