Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus and more rally for Britney Spears after explosive documentary

FX

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and many others are rallying in support of Britney Spears following the release of the bombshell New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

The unauthorized documentary, which explores the “Toxic” singer’s rise to fame and her bitter conservatorship battle, was released Friday on FX and Hulu. In the days following the purported tell-all doc, the hashtag #FreeBritney became one of the most discussed topics on social media.

Spears was put under a conservatorship shortly after a series of public breakdowns in 2007. Because of the agreement, her father, James Spears, was appointed her conservator and gained control of her financial and personal affairs.

Since then, fans have come to believe that the Crossroads star is being held against her will and that her family is using her for financial gain.

The #FreeBritney movement intensified when Spears requested for her father to be removed from the conservatorship.

Those theories gained significant traction because of the Framing Britney Spears documentary and are now being echoed by some powerful voices in Hollywood.

Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen, Bette Midler, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Courtney Love all showed their support for the pop star by tweeting out “#FreeBritney” over the weekend.

Miley Cyrus also rallied for Spears during her Super Bowl tailgate party on Sunday by shouting “We love Britney.”

Seveal other women in the music industry reacted in horror to the documentary, such as Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Williams let off a passionate series of tweets about the “literal torture” Spears had to endure, of which Sam Smith retweeted in support.

Others who have since rallied in support of Spears were “1,000 Miles” singer Vanessa Carlton, country singer Kacey Musgraves, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Tamron Hall, Khloe Kardashian and Liz Phair.

By Megan Stone

