Celine Dion’s sister details medical issues that led to cancellation of new residency

Earlier this week, Celine Dion announced that she was canceling her new Las Vegas residency show at Resorts World for medical reasons — she is having “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” according to a statement. Now, the Canadian superstar’s sister is shedding a bit more light on exactly what’s wrong.

In an interview on a news show on TVA, a French language television network in Canada, Celine’s sister Claudette said Celine will be out “maybe for a few months” due to the muscle issues, which involve her lower body, and were apparently also problem at her last Las Vegas residency.

“The stage was a bit of a steep slope, and it was causing her problems with her muscles and her legs and feet,” Claudette explained, adding, “I know she can’t wait to get back to her fans, she can’t wait to get back on stage, but she won’t if she doesn’t feel 100% fit.”

“I’m not worried, because if we had had the slightest concern, we would already have had [more] medical details to tell you,” noted Claudette, who believes that her sister’s “great professionalism and passion” will allow her to overcome these issues so she can perform safely.

Celine’s residency was supposed to kick off in November; it also included performances in January and February. All those performances have now been canceled.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, Celine said, “I’m heartbroken by this…I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

