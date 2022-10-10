Charlie Puth alleges he was ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ music label

ABC

Charlie Puth has weighed in on fellow artist Greyson Chance‘s accusations that Ellen DeGeneres‘ music label, which they were both signed to, was an insufficient mentor. Charlie alleges that the label also ghosted him, but said he’s happy with how things turned out.

Speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the singer reflected on being signed to the eleveneleven label in 2011 after he went viral on YouTube.

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson,” Charlie said of his time being signed to the now defunct music label. “I do agree with him that nobody was really present … certainly after the creation of my first demo EP. I didn’t really hear from anybody after that.”

Charlie continued, “Not putting any blame just on one person, but, like, from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just [whooshing sound] disappeared.” The singer insisted he isn’t upset his EP has been permanently shelved. “I never heard those songs again, but I don’t know how good they are,” he said.

He’s also happy he had a backup plan, which was a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. Charlie noted, “I’m so fortunate and grateful that I got to fall back on school and continue my education.”

Greyson, who previously spoke with ﻿Rolling Stone﻿, said he was “completely abandoned” by Ellen’s team when his career underperformed. He also called Ellen “manipulative” and “blatantly opportunistic.”

Charlie countered Greyson when it came to their personal experiences with Ellen. “People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that,” he said. “Maybe she likes me.”

Ellen’s label shuttered in 2012, the same year Charlie left the label. Her team has yet to respond to Charlie’s comments.

