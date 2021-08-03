Charlie Puth comes clean about his embarrassing YouTuber past

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Charlie Puth’s YouTuber past has come back to haunt him.

Much to his chagrin, TikTok has unearthed some of his old videos from before he was a signed artist. One includes him performing a song called “Sexy Shades,” about — you guessed it — his favorite pair of sunglasses.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I lasted five years without anybody knowing this,” Charlie said in a TikTok video response. “Before I was a signed artist, I used to make YouTube comedy songs, and, bro, they’re so hard to watch.”

He added, “We tried so hard in the beginning when I first got signed to hide all of these videos, but, TikTok! So, if you want a good laugh, type in my name plus old videos and have fun.”

Some other gems include “The Pickle Song” and “Red Hyundai,” an ode to Charlie’s car.

