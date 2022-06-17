Charlie Puth confirms collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charlie Puth is getting ready to release another song off his forthcoming album, Charlie, and this one will feature BTS singer Jungkook.

Taking to TikTok, the Grammy nominee shared a video announcement that their new single, titled “Left and Right,” will arrive on June 24 — if half a million people pre-save it first. Of course, the BTS ARMY came through and hit the goal within two hours, which Charlie confirmed in the comment section.

In the video teaser, the “Light Switch” singer asks Jungkook in a video call what it sounds like when he sings the lyrics, “Memories follow me left and right.”

The K-pop singer remarks, “Sure, that’s easy” and belts out his take into a nearby microphone.

The exchange continues using the same formula, with Charlie repeatedly asking Jungkook to sing a lyric in a certain way before both unveil one of the track’s completed verses.

“This is gonna be crazy,” Charlie teased.

When interacting with fans in the comment section, the singer revealed Jungkook “sent me a perfect vocal” and that the two also collaborated on a music video.

“Left and Right,” which drops next Friday, is still available to pre-save. A release date for the Charlie album is forthcoming.

