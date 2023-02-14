Charlie Puth to head off on new North American tour this spring

Courtesy Live Nation

A few months after wrapping his One Night Only tour, Charlie Puth announced a new, multidate trek set to kick off this spring.

The Charlie Puth Experience will support the singer’s recently released eponymous album, which contained hit songs “Light Switch,” “Left and Right” and “That’s Hilarious.”

The jaunt technically begins May 20 with his scheduled appearance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. From there, his tour blasts off at the The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas, on May 24.

He’ll hit major cities, such as Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Detroit, New York City and Las Vegas. He also has two concert dates in Canada, set for Toronto and Vancouver. His tour wraps July 11 with a stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

General public ticket sales begin Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time on LiveNation.com. Fans will be able to access select VIP packages and advance tickets via an Artist Presale set for Wednesday, February 15. To access that sale, Charlie said on Instagram that fans should text the number 323-524-9978.

A complete list of tour dates and ticketing information is available on Live Nation.

