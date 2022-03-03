Check out 5 Seconds of Summer’s new song and video “Complete Mess”

Andy DeLuca

5 Seconds of Summer are back with a new single, the first from their upcoming fifth album.

It’s called “Complete Mess,” and it’s the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band — specifically, guitarist Michael Clifford produced it. “For this record we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you’ve got to do it yourselves,” the Aussie group says in a statement.

“We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that,” they add. “This new music is so authentically us. It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it’s a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on.”

The song’s chorus goes, “You make me complete/ You make me a complete mess,” a phrase inspired by a t-shirt that singer Luke Hemmings used to wear.

A music video for the tune also debuted today. The clip, which you can watch on 5 Seconds of Summer’s official YouTube channel, features the band members wandering around in the desert.

5SOS will launch the North American leg of their 2022 World Tour on June 11 in Vancouver, Canada. The trek is set to wrap up July 24 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

