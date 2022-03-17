Check out a sneak peek of The Weeknd’s guest appearance on ‘The Simpsons’

THE SIMPSONS Â© 2022 by 20th Television

The Weeknd’s dream of becoming a Simpsons character is coming true this weekend.

The long-running Fox animated comedy series gave a sneak peek of the singer’s guest appearance in Sunday’s episode.

“Look who’s dropping in on The Simpsons this Sunday,” the show tweeted, sharing a photo of The Weeknd’s animated character sitting next to Bart Simpson on a skate ramp.

“Dream come true,” The Weeknd replied, retweeting the post.

According to TV Insider, The Weeknd will voice two roles in the episode — a famous kid influencer who owns a skatewear brand and his equally-as-cool father.

“The Weeknd is a huge animation fan so he reached out to us, which we were super excited about,” the episode’s writer Ryan Koh told the site. “He’s obviously a very cool human, so he seemed like a natural fit to play a very cool boy and his very cool dad.”

​​The Simpsons airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

