Check out livestream concerts featuring MAX, Doja Cat and more

PRNewsfoto/Atelier Cologne

Time to add some new virtual concerts to your calendar.

LiveXLive, in partnership with Hyundai, is producing a four-part livestream concert series featuring Bryce Vine, MAX and more, performing live from the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Bryce will take the stage on October 29, while MAX will perform November 12. The shows will stream on LiveXLive.com.

Meanwhile, Atelier Cologne is hosting a virtual concert experience on October 29, featuring Doja Cat and Charli XCX. It’s called the World 24Hr Tour and is described as a “unique musical road trip” that will take viewers inside the private homes of each performer located in different time zones across the globe.

Doja will perform live from Los Angeles at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET, while Charli will perform live from London at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

You can tune in at AtelierCologne.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.