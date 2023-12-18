Cher back on the pop chart for first time in 21 years

An Le

Who would have thought it would take a Christmas song to put Cher back on the pop chart?

Billboard reports that Cher’s holiday hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song” has debuted at #40 on its Pop Airplay chart, which measures songs played on over 150 pop radio stations. The last time Cher appeared on this chart was in March 2002 with “Song for the Lonely.”

That’s a gap of 21 years, nine months and three weeks. It’s a long time, but Elton John had one that was even longer: When his Dua Lipa collab “Cold Heart” appeared on the Pop Airplay chart in 2021, he’d been waiting over 23 years.

Meanwhile, “DJ Play a Christmas Song” is #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. It’s Cher’s first chart-topper there since 1989’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The song has also topped Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts, helping Cher notch the milestone of having had a #1 hit on one Billboard chart or another in every decade since the 1960s.

On Instagram, Cher posted a roundup of all the things she’s done in the past four weeks, including her chart achievements and TV appearances. She captioned the photos, “Btw, I love you guys.”

