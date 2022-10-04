Chris Martin battling “serious lung infection,” forces Coldplay to postpone Brazil shows

James Devaney/GC Images

Coldplay has been forced to postpone its shows in Brazil, as Chris Martin has come down with a “serious lung infection.”

Coldplay, who was set to perform in the country from October 11 to October 22, apologized to their Brazilian fans for the cancellation via a lengthy Twitter note.

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks,” the band wrote.

Coldplay assured, “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

The group understands that the news is very disappointing and said they are “extremely sorry” for having to make this announcement. “We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health,” they wrote.

Coldplay encouraged fans to “hold onto your tickets” because they will carry on to the rescheduled dates and said refunds will be available for those who will be unable to make it.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon,” they closed.

It is unknown at this time if Coldplay will be forced to postpone any future dates; their tour is expected to resume October 25 in Argentina.

An itinerary of their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour is available on their official website, which has already been updated to reflect the postponed dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.