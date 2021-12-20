Christina Aguilera celebrates 41st birthday with “Dirrty” selfies

ABC/Kent Phillips

Christina Aguilera proves she keeps getting better with age. The singer turned 41 on Saturday and flaunted her figure in a series of celebratory snaps.

Wearing just oversized sunglasses and long, black leather gloves, Christina shared five photos to Instagram and captioned them, “XTINA XLI.”

She is topless in every picture, but has her hair or arms strategically positioned in each snap to ensure fans don’t see anything too naughty. In addition, the Grammy winner has her face made up with dramatic eyeliner, long lashes and a dark, wine-colored lip liner. Her hair is also bleached blonde for the glamorous photoshoot.

Fans were quick to compare the makeover to the Christina they saw in the early aughts. This isn’t the first time the singer embraced a throwback look: she paid homage to her Stripped album when performing a medley of her biggest hits at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

As for what the “Hurt” singer has coming up, her second Spanish-language album is due out next year. A title and release date are forthcoming.

