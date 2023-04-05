Christina Aguilera reveals she lost her V-card “later than you would think”

Courtesy of Spotify

In 2012, Christina Aguilera went from being just slightly naughty with hits like “Genie in a Bottle” to being outwardly sexual, with a new look and songs like “Dirrty” and its controversial music video. But in real life, Christina says she was much more buttoned-up than you might think.

Appearing on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, Christina says, “It’s so funny that I gave [off] this persona, because I was probably the last person to lose my virginity.”

When pressed to reveal exactly when it was, Christina only says, “Later than you would think, given the girl who was doing ‘Dirrty’ and all this.”

Christina also wouldn’t divulge who she lost her V-card to, but she did tell Cooper, “I had certain dancers … you’re traveling a lot, you have accessibility to only so many things, so it is what it is.”

But she hints that the dancer or dancers she was dallying with at the time were gay, unbeknownst to her.

“A lot of things where I’m like … ‘Maybe I should have realized, he wasn’t looking at me. He wasn’t interested in me. He was looking at him,‘” she laughs. “I feel bad for my younger self!”

Christina also explains why, unlike many of her fellow teen pop stars, she didn’t date other celebrities.

“My anxieties couldn’t maybe take [dating] somebody who [did] the exact same thing I did,” she says. “I’m too vulnerable, I’m too sensitive … I’ve definitely, like, not been into the celebrity thing.”

She adds, “I like more, like, the guys next door.”

The podcast also includes a very graphic, very NSFW discussion of sex, in probably more detail than you would like, but you can listen to the whole episode streaming now.

