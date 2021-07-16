Christina Aguilera teases that she’s working with new collaborators on upcoming pop album

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ABA

In addition to the Spanish-language album she’s preparing, Christina Aguilera also is hard at work on another pop album.

The singer, who’s performing with an orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl tonight and tomorrow, teases that the second album will have a “totally different feel” from the Latin album.

“I’m working with producers and writers that I’e been a big fan of for a long time,” she tells the Los Angeles Times. “One in particular is Joseph Angel — he wrote ‘Love on the Brain’ for Rihanna.”

She continues, “But all the writers come from such a deep, heartfelt place. It’s not about us trying to fit a mold; it’s a grown perspective that embodies everything I’ve experienced in this business and on a personal level.”

Christina adds that she made a lot of changes over quarantine, including surrounding herself with new collaborators and a new support team.

“I’m in a really happy place, and I’ve never been able to fully say that,” she says.

