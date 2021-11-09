Christina Aguilera’s September LadyLand performance to stream online November 30

Courtesy Moment House

Back in September, Christina Aguilera performed in Brooklyn, NY at the LadyLand Festival. If you weren’t able to attend, you’ll be able to enjoy it later this month..

Christina’s 40-minute performance, which was her first New York City show since 2018, will be streamed globally Tuesday, November 30 via the Moment House platform. Tickets and merch bundles are on sale now via Moment House.

The September show featured outrageous costumes, choreography and guest appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Aquaria, Milk, Jaida, Essence Hall and Dahlia Sin. In addition, Christina performed her hits “Dirrty,” “Genie In a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Candyman,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Beautiful” and more.

Christina recently released the new single, “Pa Mis Muchachas,” the first release from her upcoming Spanish-language album, her first since 2000.

