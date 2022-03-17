Christina Grimmie’s family releases posthumous duet to benefit victims of gun violence

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Christina Grimmie, who placed third on season six of The Voice in 2014, tragically died after being shot by a fan in 2016. However, her voice continues to live on thanks to her family, who recently released a posthumous song to benefit the anti-gun violence foundation they named after her.

The late singer’s vocals can be heard on the “Rule the Word” duet, featuring Ryan Brown, which will benefit The Christina Grimmie Foundation. The song was released March 11, which would have been Christina’s 28th birthday.

Christina’s brother, Marcus Grimmie, explained why he felt Ryan was the perfect person to feature on his late sister’s song. “‘Rule The World’ is an anthem for inspirational women: ‘They’re not going to see us coming. We’re going to Rule the World! Rule the World! Rule the World!,'” he said. “Christina envisaged ‘Rule the World’ as a duet, and Ryan having attended the same high school as her seemed like perfect karma to help Christina’s legacy grow through Ryan’s success in this posthumous duet!”

Marcus said of his late sister, “Every time her music is brought up is bittersweet in a way. It’s really sad that she’s not here anymore but the fact that we can do something as a family to help other people has really kept me and my dad going.”

Christina’s father, ﻿Bud﻿, added in his own statement, “We encourage all fans to post our foundation’s information — 100% of all donations go to families — even $1 helps.”

Christina’s mother, Tina, died of breast cancer in 2018.

“Rule the World” is available to stream on Spotify now.

