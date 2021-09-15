“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”: Kelly Clarkson to release new holiday single September 23

Atlantic Records/Carter Smith

Following a New York Times report that Kelly Clarkson is prepping a Christmas album for release later this year, Kelly’s announced a brand-new holiday single — with an amazing title.

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” will be released September 23. “You’re gonna love it!” Kelly promises in a new Instagram video.

The single is described as the first release from Kelly’s ninth studio album, which her label confirms will be her second holiday release since 2013’s Wrapped in Red. Overall, it’ll be her first album since 2017’s Meaning of Life.

This week, Kelly kicked off the third season of her Emmy-winning talk show and on Monday, she’ll return for the 21st season of The Voice.

