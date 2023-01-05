A few months ago, a woman wanted us to contact her former best friend from college…And ask why she stole her boyfriend all those years ago. We thought the friendship was officially over, but we were wrong…. Because she’s back with updates!
bj-blog | bj-rand
By Alexis Fuller |
Closure Call UPDATE PODCAST: Best Friend Turned Bad
A few months ago, a woman wanted us to contact her former best friend from college…And ask why she stole her boyfriend all those years ago. We thought the friendship was officially over, but we were wrong…. Because she’s back with updates!