Coi Leray announces album ‘COI’ and its release date

Uptown Records/Republic Records

Coi Leray‘s talk about her upcoming album can finally be matched with a release date: June 23. Titled COI, the project will feature 15 tracks that showcase her flow and vocals across a variety of genres, including rap, rock, pop, reggae and dance. It will also boast appearances from all-star peers including Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke, Skillibeng, David Guetta and Giggs.

Coi’s announcement comes in the wake of her new tracks “My Body” and “Bops,” both of which will appear on COI. She previously told Apple Music that the album, her sophomore effort, will be “one of the biggest projects ever.”

“I’m so excited about this second album because it’s mostly myself,” the star said, adding it will showcase her “true talent and what God really brought me here to do.”

“This is just Coi on a whole ‘nother level,” she continued.

Coi, who narrates the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign, has upcoming performances at Austin City Limits, Summer Jam and the Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, among other events. She previously teamed up with FENDI by Marc Jacobs, appearing as a model in the Summer Capsule campaign, which is currently available.

