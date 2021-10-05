Coldplay and BTS take over the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 with “My Universe”

Credit: James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung

Coldplay and BTS have reclaimed the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, this time for “My Universe,” their new collaboration.

The single, which was released on September 24, becomes the K-pop group’s sixth number-one hit in the U.S., and Coldplay’s second, after 2008’s “Viva La Vida.” Even more impressive, BTS has notched all their number ones in the span of a year, starting with “Dynamite,” released on September 5, 2020.

That’s the quickest an act has ever racked up six number ones since The Beatles, who also sent six singles to the top spot in the span of a year and two weeks, between 1964 and 1966.

However, BTS has yet to best The Beatles’ all-time record of placing six songs atop the Hot 100 in the span of 10 months and three weeks, which the Fab Four accomplished all the way back in 1964.

In other history-making moves, “My Universe” is now, as Billboard reports, “the first Hot 100 No. 1 by two groups each sporting lead billing on a song.” The only other groups to come close are The Temptations with Diana Ross and The Supremes back in 1969, when their hit “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” peaked at #2.

Thanks to the out-of-this-world debut for “My Universe,” the track also now sits atop Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart — allowing BTS to break its own record for having the most number ones on that tally, with nine number ones in all. As for Coldplay, this becomes their second leader on that chart.

