Coldplay delays launch of US tour

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Coldplay has delayed the start of the band’s U.S. tour.

The outing, which was originally scheduled to kick off April 23 in Santa Clara, California, will now launch with a May 6 show in Dallas.

“We’re very sorry to announce that due to logistical issues, we’ve had to reshuffle the opening dates of our upcoming U.S. tour,” Coldplay writes in a tweet.

The Santa Clara show has been postponed to May 15, while the May 3 stop in Phoenix has been moved to May 12. Rescheduled dates for Coldplay’s two Los Angeles concerts, originally set for April 26 and April 30, will be announced “as soon as possible.”

Coldplay will be touring in support of their new album ﻿Music of the Spheres﻿, which was released last October. The band’s world tour is still scheduled to begin March 18 in Costa Rica.

