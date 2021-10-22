Coldplay earns ninth-straight number-one album in the UK with ﻿’Music of the Spheres’

Parlophone/Atlantic

Coldplay‘s streak of number-one albums across the pond continues with Music of the Spheres.

The ninth studio effort from Chris Martin and company has debuted at the top of the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart. Every one of the London-born band’s previous eight albums also hit number one on the ranking.

Music of the Spheres‘ opening week sales are the best for any album in the U.K. this year. It’s also the first U.K. album to surpass 100,000 chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran‘s No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019.

Coldplay is now the only band in U.K. chart history to be a perfect nine-for-nine with number-one albums. Noel Gallagher is technically 10-for-10, but only if you count the discographies of both Oasis and his High Flying Birds solo band. Similarly, Brandon Flowers is nine-for-nine counting both The Killers and his solo albums.

Music of the Spheres features the lead single “Higher Power” and the hit BTS collaboration “My Universe.” Coldplay will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in April 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.