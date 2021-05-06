Coldplay premieres “Higher Power” single via International Space Station

Parlophone/Atlantic

Apparently not content with being one of the biggest bands on planet Earth, Coldplay is now venturing into outer space.

The U.K. outfit premiered their much-anticipated new single “Higher Power” Thursday evening with a video that aired aboard the International Space Station. Mission commander Thomas Pesquet played the role of Scotty as he beamed up the video to give it its debut.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a trained astronaut to experience “Higher Power” for yourself, since the video is streaming now on YouTube.

“Higher Power,” produced by pop super-producer Max Martin, follows Coldplay’s 2019 double album Everyday Life. The track will get its live debut this Sunday when Chris Martin and company play it on ABC’s American Idol. Martin will also serve as a guest mentor to the remaining contestants during the episode.

