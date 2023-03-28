Coldplay shares clip of “My Universe” performance from upcoming ‘Live at River Plate’ concert film

ABC/Randy Holmes

Coldplay has shared a clip from the band’s upcoming Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate concert film.

The footage, which is streaming exclusively via NME.com, showcases a performance of Chris Martin and company’s hit BTS collaboration, “My Universe.”

As previously reported, Live at River Plate was filmed during Coldplay’s 10-show run at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last fall. The concerts featured guest appearances by H.E.R. and BTS member Jin, the latter of whom joined Coldplay for the live debut of his solo single “The Astronaut.”

Live at River Plate will screen in theaters on April 19 and April 23. For showtimes and participating theaters, visit ColdplayCinema.live.