Coldplay to join BTS on American Music Awards for “My Universe” performance

MRC Entertainment

Coldplay and BTS are reuniting on the 2021 American Music Awards.

The two bands will hit the stage together for the first live performance of their number-one hit collaboration, “My Universe,” when the show airs this Sunday, November 21, on ABC.

“11 members. 2 bands. 1 stage,” reads the announcement. “Coldplay and BTS will take the #AMAs stage for their first live performance together of ‘My Universe!'”

BTS had already been announced as an AMA performer alongside Megan Thee Stallion — they’ll be giving their collaborative single, “Butter,” its world TV premiere.

Other artists on the lineup include Måneskin﻿, Olivia Rodrigo, Walker Hayes, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Diplo, Tyler, the Creator and Mickey Guyton.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.