Conan Gray reflects on friendship with Olivia Rodrigo

Singer Conan Gray says he is thankful to have friends like Olivia Rodrigo.

During an interview with ﻿People﻿, the songwriter explained why it’s important for him to have friends within the industry. “Friendship is everything to me. I mean, I very much look at my friends like family. And when you’re someone who’s going through all these major changes in your life all at once, it’s nice to have people that you can depend on,” he explained.

Conan joined Olivia on the Vancouver stop of her SOUR Tour, where they performed Katy Perry‘s hit “The One That Got Away.” The two also went viral on TikTok for comically recreating a scene from Twilight.

He said of the Grammy winner, “She’s a wonderful person and a very, very talented songwriter. It’s nice to have people that you can relate to.”

Conan added while his high school friends are always there to support him, they can only help him so much when he is dealing with music-related problems — that’s when industry friends like Olivia come in.

He says, “I think throughout my life, I’ve always had friends that I could cry to and rant to and it’s just important, no matter who you are, to have people that you can find comfort in.”

