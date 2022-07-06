Concertgoer joins Post Malone on stage to play “Stay”

Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment

One lucky Post Malone fan got the opportunity of a lifetime when the “Circles” rapper noticed the sign he was waving around during a concert.

The Grammy nominee shared a TikTok video from his concert in Stockholm, Sweden, which captured the moment when he noticed a fan holding up a massive sign that read, “Can I play STAY for you?” Post was down for the impromptu collab and waved the man up on stage.

He hooked the fan, who’s named Alfred, up with a guitar and asked him to play a few chords to see if he was legit.

“Sounds good to me,” the singer remarked while puffing on a cigarette. He then happily dove into his 2018 track but not before adding, “I f***ing love you, Alfred.”

“This lovely gentleman wanted to come on stage during my show and play guitar,” Posty captioned the clip and added of his fans, “I f***ing love you guys.”

Alfred has since commented on the video and told the “Sunflower” singer, “Thank you for the best night of my life [praying hands emoji] love u bro.”

Post is gearing up for his first tour in two years, which will support his new album, ﻿Twelve Carat Toothache﻿. His tour kicks off on September 10 in Omaha, Nebraska and wraps November 15 in Los Angeles, California.

General ticket sales are available to purchase on Live Nation.

