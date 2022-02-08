Conor McGregor shouts out Justin Bieber after they “bumped into” each other in the Bahamas

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Conor McGregor has nothing but love for Justin Bieber and, in a sweet post on Monday, the Irish MMA fighter let fans know what happens when the two randomly cross paths.

“I bumped into @justinbieber again today. In the Bahamas! I always randomly see Justin out of nowhere and just chop it up, I love this kid,” McGregor raved on Instagram and shared a collage of photos of the two shooting the breeze after a game of tennis. “Two goats on a cliff sideways, just chopping it up, what’s happenin JB my brotha.”

The UFC champion went on to suggest that he believes these random run-ins aren’t coincidental, but fate. “I put it up to the sky this keeps happening, it’s something from above that keeps doing this,” he wrote. “God bless you my brother, great to see you always. Some serve today.”

Justin and Conor are longtime friends — and, prior to that, the “Peaches” singer was a big fan of the fighter. In September, the Irish athlete made it clear how overjoyed he was to present Justin with the prestigious Artist of the Year Award at the MTV VMAs.

