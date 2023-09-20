Could the next Bond theme singer be Styles … Harry Styles?

Karwai Tang/WireImage

There’s an ongoing debate over who should take over the role of James Bond in the next movie about the British superspy. But no matter who stars in the movie, it’s going to have a theme tune, and U.K. bookies are offering the best odds on a guy who’ll leave fans shaken — not stirred — if he’s selected.

According to The Daily Mail, the British online betting site Star Sports is offering the best odds on Harry Styles singing the next Bond theme: 7/1. The site’s political analyst tells the paper the next-best odds are for Ed Sheeran, who’s said many times that he badly wants the job. His odds are 8/1.

After that, Lewis Capaldi is at 10/1 odds, followed by Elton John at 12/1.

Bond theme singers have alternated between British and non-British artists over the years: Most recently, Billie Eilish did it with “No Time To Die,” but before that, Sam Smith and Adele did the honors.

Prior to that, Jack White and Alicia Keys teamed up for “Another Way to Die,” the theme for Quantum of Solace. The two themes for the two films before that were done by, respectively, Chris Cornell and Madonna.

Other artists who’ve recorded Bond theme songs over the years include Sheryl Crow, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran, Gladys Knight, Carly Simon, Sheena Easton and the band Garbage.

As for who’ll play Bond, another betting site, Coral, has Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 3/1 odds to land the role. Others in the running, according to Coral, are James Norton and Henry Cavill.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.