Dariana? Fans are convinced an Ariana Grande/Demi Lovato collab is coming

Talk about a dream collaboration: Fans are convinced we’re about to get a song featuring Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

On her Instagram Story, Ari posted a video of a sound file on a computer with the caption, “Backgrounds on a song for a friend :).” Demi reposted the video and added six side-eye emojis.

Billboard reports that when a fan DM’d Demi and asked her if this is the last minute collaboration that she’d been talking about, she responded with a smiley face emoji.

One fan posted the Demi DM screenshot side by side with the re-post of Ariana’s vocals and summed it up thusly: “DARIANA IS COMING.”

Ariana and Demi working together is really no surprise, though, since they’re both managed by Scooter Braun. Last year, Ariana teamed up with Justin Bieber, also managed by Scooter Braun, for the number-one hit “Stuck With U.”

Over the past year or so, Demi, who’s working on a new album, has also collaborated with Sam Smith, Sam Fischer and Marshmello.

DARIANA IS COMING pic.twitter.com/49Wm5CWXpM — Ariana Grande Charts (@ArianaGonCharts) March 7, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.