David Archuleta releases new track, “Movin'”; announces first children’s book

Zack Knudsen

David Archuleta wants to get you “Movin’” with his brand-new single.

The American Idol alum released the track Friday, along with a special “After Hours” remix of the song.

“‘Movin’’ was a song I wanted to have fun with and challenge myself by literally Movin’ with some choreography,” David says in a statement. “I wanted just a touch of Latin feel even though it’s not necessarily Latin music.”

He adds that he asked his producer, Nate Dodge, to “spice up” the original mix of the song and he ended up liking the remixed version so much that he decided to release both.

David also announced rescheduled dates for his OK, All Right 2022 tour. The six-week North American trek kicks off in February.

Aside from music, David will be releasing his first children’s book on October 12, based on his song “My Little Prayer.” It’s available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.