David Guetta, Jaden Smith & more to open for Justin Bieber in Las Vegas

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber has revealed the “Friends” that will be joining him for his upcoming Las Vegas show.

David Guetta, Jaden Smith, Kehlani, The Kid LAROI, British DJ TroyBoi and Justin’s mentee, Eddie Benjamin, have all been tapped as the supporting acts for Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender.

The three-day event takes over XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Las Vegas October 7-10. In addition to an intimate headlining show, guests will have access to a pool party, secret after party, a skate park and an activation that features some of the superstar’s favorite food and drink pop-ups.

The “Peaches” singer performed at the Wynn in July where he was joined by The Kid LAROI. He and Smith are also featured on Justin’s latest album, Justice, with TroyBoi appearing on one of the alternate editions. Guetta teamed up with the headliner on the 2017 hit song, “2U,” while Kehlani sings with Justin on 2020’s “Get Me.”

