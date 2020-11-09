David Guetta named world's top DJ

Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images for MTV

David Guetta has been named the world’s top DJ.

The French DJ/producer takes the number one spot on DJ Mag’s list of top 100 DJs this year. It’s the second time he’s reigned supreme in the poll, following his first time at number one in 2011.

“It’s really incredible, I think I feel happier than the first time!” David told DJ Mag upon finding out.

According to Music Week, he said during his acceptance speech, “I owe everything to my fans and whatever the future brings, I’ll be there, ready to soundtrack the party, and I hope you will too.”

Other DJs making the cut include Martin Garrix at number three, Steve Aoki at nine, Marshmello at 11, Calvin Harris at 18, The Chainsmokers at 27, Kygo at 28, Zedd at 35 and Diplo at 37.

Over the weekend, David won the MTV EMA for Best Electronic. He also performed his latest hit “Let’s Love,” with British singer Raye taking over Sia’s vocals.

During the pandemic, David’s raised more than $1.5 million for COVID relief efforts, via his United at Home livestream events.

By Andrea Tuccillo

