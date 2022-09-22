Demi Lovato admits they once thought they wouldn’t live to see 30

ABC/Randy Holmes

Demi Lovato recently celebrated turning 30, and the Grammy nominee says the milestone was special in more ways than one.

The singer, who nearly died of an overdose in 2018, admits they once thought they wouldn’t live long enough to see themselves turn 30.

“That’s something I thought was impossible to do,” the singer told SPIN. “Even in bouts of sobriety, my depression was so strong that I didn’t think I’d get here today. But here I am. I’m in a new chapter in my life, and I don’t know what my 30s have in store for me, but hopefully a family one day.”

Demi reflected on their previous album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, which chronicled their near-fatal overdose. “I felt like I was trying to explain myself so much,” the “29” singer said of the work. “It became more about telling the story of myself rather than just creating art that I’m proud of.”

When discussing the new album ﻿Holy Fvck﻿, Demi said, “It was so cathartic for me to get all of these songs out.”

“It was me experiencing anger and honoring my anger, not ignoring it anymore because that’s what I think is healthy to do,” they added.

Demi also opened up about the pronouns they go by, saying, “I still feel very comfortable with they/them.”

“I’ve made a few headlines by saying I’m accepting of the pronouns she/her. It’s not that I’m changing anything about myself. I’m just accepting my femininity back,” Demi continued. “I felt like I had to reject it for a minute because that’s how I was feeling at the time, and because I wanted to escape that feminine popstar role that I was playing. I had to get away from that.”

