Demi Lovato among hosts for ‘YouTube Pride 2021’ livestream

Demi Lovato is joining YouTube Originals’ YouTube Pride 2021 livestream event, set to take place later this month.
Demi and several other celebrity emcees will each host an hour-long segment on their own respective YouTube channels.
The virtual celebration — also featuring Olly Alexander, Trixie Mattel, Mawaan Rizwan and Daniel Howell — will feature musical performances, special guests and more. Viewers will be encouraged to help the LGBTQ+ community by donating to The Trevor Project in the U.S. and the akt LGBTQ+ homeless charity in the U.K.
YouTube Pride 2021 premieres on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. PST/8 p.m. BST.
