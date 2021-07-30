Demi Lovato and Olivia Munn open up about their battle with depression on ‘The Demi Lovato Show’

Courtesy of Roku

Demi Lovato and actress Olivia Munn candidly discussed their struggles with mental illness on the singer’s upcoming The Demi Lovato Show.

In a preview of the upcoming talk show, Lovato broached the subject of depression and anxiety with Munn in order to share an empowering message to those who feel they have lost all hope.

“For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can’t take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day,” Munn expressed.

“If you take your life, game over. It’s done. You don’t get to see what will happen in 10 years,” Munn continued. “The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We’ve been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed… And that’s… what’s worth staying for.”

Lovato, who launches their new show today on the Roku Channel, will cover a variety of subjects in the nine-episode season. In a statement, the “Confident” singer admitted some conversations will “be difficult” and “raw,” but the reason they held such discussions was because they “wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

